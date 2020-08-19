Treasury Punishes 2 Dubai Cos. For Flouting Iran Sanctions

Law360 (August 19, 2020, 8:21 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Treasury Department punished two United Arab Emirates companies and one of the business's leaders Wednesday for allegedly violating U.S. export laws and sanctions against Iran by helping to ship U.S.-made aircraft parts to Iran's largest airline, as federal prosecutors also brought criminal charges for the scheme. Criminal charges were brought against both Parthia Cargo LLC, a freight forwarding company, and its managing director, Amin Mahdavi, an Iranian national living in Dubai, in federal court in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. The Department of the Treasury's concurrent action sanctions Mahdavi, Parthia Cargo LLC and Dubai-based Delta Parts Supply FZC. Mahdavi, 53, and...

