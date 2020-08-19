Split 9th Circ. Says Amazon Drivers Don't Have To Arbitrate

Law360 (August 19, 2020, 12:50 PM EDT) -- A divided Ninth Circuit said Wednesday that Amazon delivery drivers are transportation workers engaged in interstate commerce even if they only make deliveries in one state, clearing a path for their legal disputes to play out in court instead of private arbitration. Amazon delivery drivers fall within the Federal Arbitration Act's so-called transportation worker exemption, the Ninth Circuit said Wednesday. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) In a 2-1 decision, the Ninth Circuit affirmed U.S. District Judge John C. Coughenour's April 2019 finding that AmazonFlex drivers — who contracted with Amazon Logistics to make deliveries to Amazon customers — fall within the Federal Arbitration...

