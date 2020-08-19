Merrill Trader Wants Feds' Spoofing Investigation Reviewed

Law360 (August 19, 2020, 6:27 PM EDT) -- A former Merrill Lynch trader wants an independent review of the Department of Justice's evidence in a spoofing case against him after obtaining a letter where the bank said prosecutors sought to quash internal inquiries that could yield "unhelpful" evidence of the traders' innocence. Former trader John Pacilio made his request after prosecutors turned over the letter in late June following months of claiming they had finished making disclosures. The U.S. Department of Justice is required by law to hand over evidence that could help prove a defendant's innocence. Pacilio and his former colleague Edward Bases have been charged in Illinois...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS