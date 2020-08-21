Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Facebook's $650M Biometric Deal Gets Initial OK

Law360 (August 21, 2020, 4:25 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge preliminarily approved Facebook's revised $650 million biometric privacy settlement with a class of Illinois users after rejecting a previous $550 million version of the deal.

In an eight-page Aug. 19 order, U.S. District Judge James Donato said the parties' revised deal addresses his "serious concerns" about their previous proposal, which the judge had criticized for being too small and having broad release provisions.

"The revised settlement agreement and additional information presented by the parties have resolved the court's concerns," the order says. "Consequently, preliminary approval of the class action settlement is granted."

If approved, the deal would...

