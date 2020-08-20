Consultant Says Express Scripts 'Fabricating' Subpoena Fight

Law360 (August 20, 2020, 4:16 PM EDT) -- A consultant for the city of Rockford, Illinois, has told a federal court in the state that Express Scripts Inc. fabricated a dispute over document requests as a pretense for canceling scheduled depositions in a proposed class action over the price of hormone treatment Acthar. Rockford Consulting and Brokerage Inc. and the city responded Wednesday to a bid from Express Scripts to compel the production of documents related to the consulting firm's work helping the city negotiate a contract with the pharmacy benefit manager. Express Scripts is accused of working with Mallinckrodt ARD and a predecessor company to grossly inflate prices...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS