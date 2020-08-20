NY Judge Axes Energy Co. Abengoa Investors' Fraud Claims

Law360 (August 20, 2020, 11:36 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Thursday tossed an investor class action that alleged a Spanish sustainable energy company overstated its liquidity which led to the company's financial downfall, saying the investors didn't support their securities fraud claims. Abengoa SA, a Spanish engineering and clean technology company with large construction projects around the world, and former executives were accused of making false and misleading statements about the liquidity of the company's balance sheet. The 2015 suit alleged that after the statements, the stock price plummeted 46% at the end of July 2015 when Abengoa reduced its free cash flow target by almost half...

