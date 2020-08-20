Powerful Chicago Pol Wants Charges Cut From Bribe Suit

Law360 (August 20, 2020, 9:33 PM EDT) -- Chicago Alderman Ed Burke urged an Illinois federal judge Thursday to dismiss charges that he engaged in a criminal racketeering conspiracy and violated the Travel Act by trading his political clout for private tax work, arguing that the charges are based on unconstitutionally vague state statutes. The alderman argued that prosecutors are trying to make an impermissible end run around federal bribery laws by charging him with violations of "broad and ambiguous state bribery-related statutes" on eight of the 14 charges with which he was slapped in a superseding indictment in May 2019. Separately on Thursday, a real estate developer and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS