State AGs Sue Over FDIC's Valid-When-Made Rule

Law360 (August 20, 2020, 1:16 PM EDT) -- Attorneys general from New York, California and several other states sued the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. on Thursday over its recent rule addressing the transferability of interest rates on loans originated by state-chartered banks, alleging the agency is giving cover to predatory lenders and overstepping its authority. The suit, filed in California federal court, parallels a case brought by some of the same states last month against the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, which previously finalized a similar regulation addressing interest rate transferability for loans originated by federally chartered banks. Both regulations generally provide that a bank-made loan's interest...

