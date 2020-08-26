Texas Trade Secret Case Spotlights Our Judicial Safeguards

Law360 (August 26, 2020, 2:52 PM EDT) -- The judicial system is one of the cornerstones of our democracy. It provides a forum in which parties can resolve disputes in a fair and transparent manner according to known rules and procedures. Maintaining the public's trust in the judiciary is critical to maintaining its legitimacy in our society. Adherence to judicial procedure and meaningful judicial review are two important and interconnected tenets upon which this trust is based. But as in almost everything, the public's trust is not a guarantee. Instead, the judicial system, and the public's belief in that system, are constantly being tested. A June 3 opinion in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS