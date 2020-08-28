Uber Exec's Charges Put Data Breach Handlers On Notice

Law360 (August 28, 2020, 8:06 PM EDT) -- An unprecedented indictment charging Uber's ex-security chief with obstructing justice and concealing a 2016 cyberattack has raised the stakes for company executives and attorneys — lie to federal officials about data breaches, and face possible prison time. The charges announced against Joe Sullivan earlier this month mark the first time a company executive has faced criminal liability for allegedly covering up a data breach, and they should spur breach responders to be more upfront with the U.S. government, industry veterans told Law360. "This is going to be a lighting bolt for corporate compliance," said Sharon Klein, who chairs Pepper Hamilton LLP's privacy,...

