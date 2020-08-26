Real Estate Rumors: Metro 1, AIMCO, MidFirst Bank

Law360 (August 26, 2020, 5:02 PM EDT) -- Real estate firm Metro 1 is moving from Miami's Wynwood Arts District to Little Haiti, the South Florida Business Journal reported. The company is moving to a building in Little Haiti that is owned by Tony Cho, founder of Metro 1, and the company is renovating that building, at 224 N.E. 59th St., in preparation for Metro 1 moving there next year, according to the report. Real estate investment trust Apartment Investment and Management Co., or AIMCO, has purchased a 28-story apartment building in Edgewater, Florida, The Real Deal reported on Wednesday. The deal is for Hamilton on the Bay, a...

