Taxation With Representation: Cravath, Sullivan, Hogan

Law360 (August 21, 2020, 4:22 PM EDT) -- In this week's Taxation With Representation, Johnson & Johnson snaps up biotech company Momenta for $6.5 billion, American Express acquires "substantially all" of fintech company Kabbage, and government services firm KBR acquires defense contractor Centauri for $827 million. J&J's $6.5B Momenta Acquisition Johnson & Johnson and Momenta announced Wednesday that the consumer products and drug manufacturer will buy the rare disease research and biotechnology company in a $6.5 billion deal guided by Cravath and Latham & Watkins. The Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP team representing J&J includes tax partner J. Leonard Teti II. The Latham team representing Momenta includes tax partners...

