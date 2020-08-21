SEC Sues Ex-Brokers For Role In $22M Belize Airport Ponzi

Law360 (August 21, 2020, 9:46 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission targeted two former brokers in New York federal court on Friday for the unregistered sale of securities to about half of the investor victims in a $22 million Ponzi scheme fronted by a purported airport project in Belize. Minish "Joe" Hede and Kevin Graetz sold $9.6 million in fraudulent promissory notes issued by construction financier Belize Infrastructure Fund I LLC behind the back of their then-employer, Paulson Investment Co. LLC, according to the SEC and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority Inc.'s BrokerCheck. Known as "selling away," the practice of selling securities outside of the broker's...

