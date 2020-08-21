Wells Fargo Workers Add $1.9M To Reimbursement Settlement

Law360 (August 21, 2020, 7:02 PM EDT) -- Wells Fargo and a class of employees accusing the bank of making them pay for work expenses and issuing late commissions asked a California federal judge on Friday to approve an amendment to their proposed settlement adding $1.9 million to the original $8.95 million agreement. The extra funds are to account for additional expenses discovered by Wells Fargo during an audit impacting 617 members of the settlement class, according to a joint stipulation filed with the court. The additional funds will also allow the class attorneys to seek one third of the money for fees totaling $633,333, the parties said....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS