Kobe Bryant Wrongful Death Cases Won't Be Transferred

Law360 (August 21, 2020, 10:42 PM EDT) -- A California state judge has rejected a bid to transfer wrongful death suits stemming from the helicopter crash that killed basketball legend Kobe Bryant, saying the helicopter company and family of the pilot failed to establish that it would be unfair to hold a trial in Los Angeles County. Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Virginia Keeny on Wednesday denied a motion to transfer to Orange County or elsewhere four suits seeking to hold Island Express Helicopters and the estate of deceased pilot Ara Zobayan liable for the January crash that killed Bryant, his daughter Gianna, her two youth basketball teammates...

