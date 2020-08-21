Insurer Must Pay $21M Jury Verdict, $6M Attorney Fee Award

Law360 (August 21, 2020, 9:27 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge denied Cypress Insurance Co.'s bid to disregard a $21 million jury verdict and a $6 million attorney fee award to the family of a man killed by a trucker accident, ruling Friday that the insurer gave no evidence that the jury's decision was wrong. U.S. District Judge Richard W. Story said the jury's February verdict was supported by evidence and witness testimony, holding that Cypress failed to demonstrate and offer further proof that the trucker, its policyholder, did not act in negligence and bad faith. "The judgment in this case is supported by the jury's verdict which...

