Justices Add House Dems To ACA Args Over GOP Protest

Law360 (August 24, 2020, 5:34 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to lengthen newly scheduled oral arguments in litigation over the Affordable Care Act's validity and allocated varying amounts of time to state attorneys general, the Trump administration and House Democrats who fought to participate. The justices granted bids from the Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Department of Justice for divided argument, giving the House 10 minutes and the DOJ 20 minutes. California, the main party defending the ACA, will get 30 minutes, and Texas, which is leading the Republican challenge to scrap the entire law, will get 20 minutes, according to...

