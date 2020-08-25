The Lowdown On IP Juries In 3 Patent Hotspots

Law360 (August 25, 2020, 8:11 PM EDT) -- A survey released Tuesday of potential jurors in popular courts for intellectual property cases found that Delaware residents are most supportive of Big Tech, Texans are surprisingly forgiving when employees steal trade secrets they had a hand in crafting, and only certain groups trust nonpracticing entities. Trial consulting company DOAR Inc. surveyed potential jurors in three of the nation's busiest patent venues — Delaware, the Northern District of California, and the Western District of Texas' Waco Division — for their views on tech companies, foreign companies and nonpracticing entities, in addition to patent validity, trade secret theft and trial experts....

