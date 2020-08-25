Amazon, T-Mobile Job Seekers Swat Bid To Toss Age Bias Suit

Law360 (August 25, 2020, 8:10 PM EDT) -- A group of would-be applicants suing Amazon and T-Mobile over Facebook job ads are fighting to keep their age bias suit alive, arguing that it's obvious the ads targeted younger workers at the expense of older ones. The Communications Workers of America and a handful of job seekers said Monday in their opposition to the tech giants' dismissal motion that the case should proceed because they were clearly denied the opportunity to compete for posted jobs by not even seeing the ads. "Defendants expressly excluded older persons from receiving their job ads and also included discriminatory content in the ads," the...

