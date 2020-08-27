Lighting Co. Investors Get Class Cert. In Stock-Drop Suit

Law360 (August 27, 2020, 9:59 PM EDT) -- Disgruntled shareholders of an Atlanta lighting business are moving forward as a certified class with their allegation the company and its top brass artificially inflated stock prices by hiding poor performance. An Atlanta federal judge certified the class Tuesday despite opposition from Acuity Brands Inc. of the plaintiffs' method of calculating classwide damages, saying that issue is better addressed later in the litigation. Acuity argued the class's damages method was based on 47 alleged statements in the original complaint, despite the court tossing out all but five statements in August 2019. U.S. District Judge Mark H. Cohen said the class qualified...

