LA City Hall Lobbyist Agrees To Plea Deal In Bribery Scheme

Law360 (August 25, 2020, 9:33 PM EDT) -- A Los Angeles City Hall lobbyist agreed to plead guilty on Tuesday to acting as a middleman on a bribery scheme between a developer and a city councilman, striking a plea deal on one count of conspiring to commit bribery and honest services mail fraud. Morris "Morrie" Goldman, 57, is the sixth L.A. figure to be charged in the federal "pay-to-play" corruption investigation of Los Angeles City Hall that includes City Councilman Jose Huizar, who is facing dozens of charges for his alleged involvement in various bribery schemes connected to real estate developers. Goldman admitted in the plea agreement and other...

