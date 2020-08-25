Ex-Pharma CEO Charged With Inside Trading Over Teva Deal

Law360 (August 25, 2020, 8:21 PM EDT) -- The former CEO of Auspex Pharmaceuticals Inc. tipped off his inner circle ahead of the company's $3.2 billion acquisition by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. in 2015, prosecutors and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said in parallel filings in New York federal court Tuesday. Sepehr Sarshar passed nonpublic information on to several friends and family members who made a combined $700,000 in profits off his tip that Auspex was moving ahead with the transaction, according to a three-count criminal complaint filed on Aug. 21 and unsealed Tuesday. Sarshar, who founded Auspex and sat on its board of directors at the time...

