Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-Pharma CEO Charged With Inside Trading Over Teva Deal

Law360 (August 25, 2020, 8:21 PM EDT) -- The former CEO of Auspex Pharmaceuticals Inc. tipped off his inner circle ahead of the company's $3.2 billion acquisition by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. in 2015, prosecutors and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said in parallel filings in New York federal court Tuesday.

Sepehr Sarshar passed nonpublic information on to several friends and family members who made a combined $700,000 in profits off his tip that Auspex was moving ahead with the transaction, according to a three-count criminal complaint filed on Aug. 21 and unsealed Tuesday.

Sarshar, who founded Auspex and sat on its board of directors at the time...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!