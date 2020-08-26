NY Painting Cos. Get Claims Trimmed In Gov't Fraud Suit

Law360 (August 26, 2020, 12:45 PM EDT) -- Two New York painting companies succeeded Tuesday in convincing a federal judge to trim conspiracy and unjust enrichment claims against them, but the businesses must still face fraud allegations stemming from work they completed on the Brooklyn Bridge and Queens Plaza. U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres said Tower Maintenance Corp. and Spectrum Painting Corp. must still face claims that they repeatedly lied in order to qualify for U.S. Department of Transportation funds. But Judge Torres accepted the contractors' arguments that conspiracy allegations related to their work on the Brooklyn Bridge prior to 2012 came too late, and that they had not directly...

