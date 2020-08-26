Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Tribe Rips Rival's Casino 'Near-Monopoly' Before 9th Circ.

Law360 (August 26, 2020, 6:54 PM EDT) -- A Native American tribe has told the Ninth Circuit that the federal government rightly approved its casino under the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act and slammed another tribe's challenge of that approval, saying its rival merely wants to protect a "near-monopoly" in the gambling market around Spokane, Washington.

The Spokane Tribe of Indians argued Tuesday in its brief before the appellate court that the rival Kalispel Tribe of Indians acquired property outside Kalispel aboriginal territory about 25 years ago in Airway Heights — an area where the Spokane Tribe lived for centuries before it was forced to relocate to its current reservation...

