NBC Illegally Profits Off Golf Viewers' Personal Info, Suit Says

Law360 (August 26, 2020, 12:58 PM EDT) -- NBCUniversal's premium Golf Channel illegally sells its viewers' personal information and viewing history to third-party marketing brokers without permission, according to a proposed class action in Massachusetts federal court. The sale of such information violates the Video Privacy Protection Act of 1988, which calls for $2,500 in damages in each case of a company distributing a viewer's info without consent, according to the suit filed Tuesday by Mansfield, Massachusetts, resident Justin Breault on behalf of all viewers whose information has been sold by NBCUniversal. "In an era when the collection and monetization of consumer data proliferates on an unprecedented scale, it's...

