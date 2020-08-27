Bottini & Bottini Tells Lloyd's To Wait On $1.3M Fee Fight

Law360 (August 27, 2020, 3:46 PM EDT) -- Bottini & Bottini Inc. urged a California federal judge to issue an immediate stay of a suit brought by Lloyd's of London to escape covering $1.3 million of attorney fees in two legal malpractice actions, saying the insurer is relying on disputed facts still being developed in the underlying cases. The La Jolla, California, law firm said Tuesday that the court cannot decide whether Lloyd's policy bars its duty to defend or indemnify at this stage, since the materials Lloyd's relied on to deny coverage are unresolved factual questions being disputed in the underlying legal malpractice actions. The firm claimed that...

