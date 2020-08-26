US Issues New Sanctions Over South China Sea Buildup

Law360 (August 26, 2020, 12:03 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration on Wednesday issued a new round of export and visa restrictions against Chinese companies and executives over their alleged involvement in their government's construction and militarization of artificial islands in the South China Sea. The Trump administration on Wednesday placed two dozen Chinese companies on a blacklist that restricts exports from U.S. companies without a government license. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) The U.S. Department of Commerce placed two dozen Chinese companies, including state-owned contractor China Communications Construction Co. Ltd., on a blacklist that restricts exports from U.S. companies without a government license. At the same time, the U.S. Department...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS