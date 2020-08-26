2 Ghanaians Extradited To US Over $25M Email Scams

Law360 (August 26, 2020, 5:44 PM EDT) -- Two Ghanaian nationals were extradited to the United States in connection with unrelated business email compromise schemes that allegedly bilked individuals and companies out of a combined $25 million, federal prosecutors in New York and Tennessee said Wednesday. Maxwell Peter, 27, also known as Maxwell Atugba Abayeta, is accused of participating in a widespread cyber conspiracy that stole $15 million over at least a five-year span, and is facing a variety of fraud and money laundering charges in the Western District of Tennessee, the government said. He made his first court appearance on Tuesday to address charges of conspiracy to commit...

