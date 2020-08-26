Esports Gamer, FaZe Clan Declare 'Game Over' In Legal Fight

Law360 (August 26, 2020, 10:12 PM EDT) -- Fortnite star and social media celebrity Turner Tenney, known online as Tfue, and esports organization FaZe Clan agreed Wednesday to drop lawsuits in which Tenney accused FaZe Clan of systematically exploiting young talent while FaZe Clan claimed Tenney owed $20 million for breaching their deal. A joint stipulation filed in New York federal court did not disclose any settlement details. "FaZe Clan and Turner Tenney are pleased to announce that they have resolved their disputes and settled their litigations," the parties said in a joint statement. "The parties wish one another the best of luck in future endeavors." Tenney sued Faze...

