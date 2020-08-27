Bayer's $10B Roundup Deal Teeters As Victims' Attys Cry Foul

Law360 (August 27, 2020, 7:05 PM EDT) -- Cancer victims' counsel in multidistrict litigation over Roundup's alleged links to non-Hodgkin's lymphoma told a California federal judge Thursday that Monsanto hasn't followed through with its estimated $10 billion deal to settle the bulk of roughly 125,000 claims, while the company's counsel conceded "there are no final agreements." Bayer's $10.1 billion settlement to end much of the litigation over its Roundup weedkiller has run into "a slight hiccup," and none of the deals has been fully executed, a Bayer attorney told a judge. In photo, the company's plant in Leverkusen, Germany. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) During a hearing held via Zoom, U.S. District Judge Vince...

