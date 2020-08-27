McDonald's Sues For Coverage In Workers' Virus Safety Suit

Law360 (August 27, 2020, 9:58 PM EDT) -- McDonald's and two of its franchise owners sued Austin Mutual Insurance Co. in Illinois federal court Thursday, seeking coverage of attorney fees and costs, which already exceed $1.5 million, for an underlying putative class action from employees alleging dangerous working conditions during the pandemic. McDonald's Corp., along with franchise owners Lexi Management LLC and DAK4 LLC, all of which are named in the workers' suit, is seeking declaratory judgment that Austin Mutual will cover their Illinois state court legal battle lodged in May by worker Taynarvis Massey and others. "The alleged 'bodily injury' in the Massey lawsuit was caused by one...

