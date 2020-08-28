Get Cracking On Discovery, Judge Tells Weinstein's New Atty

Law360, New York (August 28, 2020, 4:24 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge prodded Harvey Weinstein's new lawyer Friday to meet logistical challenges in civil litigation brought by 10 accusers, after hearing of hurdles to taking discovery from the convicted rapist who is imprisoned nearly 300 miles from New York City. At a morning telephone hearing, U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein heard from Imran Ansari, Weinstein's recently retained counsel in sex-abuse litigation brought by women including former television producer Louisette Geiss and writer-actor Sarah Ann Masse. Not only is Weinstein incarcerated near Buffalo, New York, but he also faces extradition to Los Angeles to face a second round of...

