Trump's 9th Circ. Picks Block Portland Observers' Protections

Law360 (August 28, 2020, 9:53 PM EDT) -- Two Ninth Circuit judges who were nominated by President Donald Trump paused an order prohibiting federal agents from arresting or using physical force against journalists and legal observers at Black Lives Matter protests in Portland, Oregon, while a third judge wrote in dissent the government hasn't shown a stay is warranted. In a majority ruling issued Thursday, U.S. Circuit judges Eric D. Miller and Daniel Bress, who were both nominated by Trump and appointed to the liberal-leaning Ninth Circuit bench last year, granted the federal government's request for an emergency stay pending the resolution of its appeal. The judges said the...

