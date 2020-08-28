UPS Beats ERISA Suit Over Retirement Payment Calculations

Law360 (August 28, 2020, 5:39 PM EDT) -- UPS has beaten a proposed ERISA class action accusing it of shortchanging married retirees by using outdated life expectancy rates to calculate retirement benefits, with a Georgia federal judge holding that the retirees didn't exhaust their administrative remedies before suing. U.S. District Judge Timothy S. Batten tossed the Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit Thursday, shooting down the retirees' argument that appealing the calculations through the retirement plan's administrative process would have been futile. "Despite plaintiffs' argument that plan administrators can only interpret plan terms and not change them, the plans give administrators the 'exclusive right' to 'decide any matters arising...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS