NYT, Sarah Palin Defamation Fight Heads To Feb. Jury Trial

Law360 (August 28, 2020, 10:57 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Friday rejected a bid by The New York Times to end former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin's lawsuit accusing the newspaper of defaming her by running an editorial that she claims falsely linked her to a 2011 mass shooting, sending the dispute to a jury trial set to begin in February. In a 36-page opinion, U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff concluded that Palin has sufficiently alleged that there is a triable dispute over whether then-New York Times editorial page editor James Bennet knew, or was reckless not to know, that his editorial could be libelous....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS