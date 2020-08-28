Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NYT, Sarah Palin Defamation Fight Heads To Feb. Jury Trial

Law360 (August 28, 2020, 10:57 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Friday rejected a bid by The New York Times to end former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin's lawsuit accusing the newspaper of defaming her by running an editorial that she claims falsely linked her to a 2011 mass shooting, sending the dispute to a jury trial set to begin in February.

In a 36-page opinion, U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff concluded that Palin has sufficiently alleged that there is a triable dispute over whether then-New York Times editorial page editor James Bennet knew, or was reckless not to know, that his editorial could be libelous....

