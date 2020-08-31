The Top In-House Hires Of August

Law360 (August 31, 2020, 4:55 PM EDT) -- Legal department hires during the last full month of summer included high-profile appointments at Google, the FBI and Libra Association. Here, Law360 looks at some of the top in-house announcements from the past few weeks. Halimah DeLaine Prado Google LLC has promoted Halimah DeLaine Prado, a vice president of legal, to the general counsel seat. DeLaine Prado, who has been with the tech giant since 2006, previously managed its products and agreements team within the legal department, which is responsible for advising on products such as Ads, Cloud, Search and YouTube. During her career, she has also practiced media and products...

