Bannon Gets May Trial Date For Alleged Wall Funding Fraud

Law360, New York (August 31, 2020, 4:26 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge set a 2021 trial date Monday for former Trump confidante Steve Bannon, conservative activist Brian Kolfage and two other men accused of siphoning at least $1.35 million from Kolfage's $25 million online fundraising effort to build a wall on the southern U.S. border. Steve Bannon leaves Manhattan federal court Aug. 20, the day of his arrest (Pete Brush | Law360) U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres put down May 24, 2021, as the day Bannon, Kolfage and two other men, defendants Andrew Badolato and Timothy Shea, will go before a jury in New York City. The four were...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS