2 FCA Defenses Can Address Vague Pandemic-Related Rules

By Marc Van Allen

Marc Van Allen

ensure the safety and health of personnel, equipment and supplies that the contractor has direct control over ... [and that all] contractor owned motor vehicles ... shall be properly equipped and designed to ensure protection of [Government] property.[3]

[W]hen the statutory or contractual requirement underlying an FCA claim contains imprecise and discretionary language, there is only a disputed legal issue rather than an objective statement of fact that can be deemed false under the FCA.[8]

