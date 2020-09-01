Black McDonald's Franchisees Claim Systematic Racial Bias

Law360 (September 1, 2020, 9:21 PM EDT) -- For decades, McDonald's has systematically discriminated against Black franchise owners by pushing them toward restaurants that are more expensive to maintain and have lower sales, causing many to leave the business entirely after a number of years, according to a proposed class action filed Monday in Illinois federal court. The lawsuit is brought by more than four dozen Black former McDonald's Corp. franchise owners who allege the company discriminated against them in a number of ways, including by limiting the franchise locations available to them to low-performing stores that required higher costs, hurdles not experienced by their white peers. The women...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS