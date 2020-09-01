Texas Court Says 1/2 Hour Long Enough To Uncover Jury Bias

Law360 (September 1, 2020, 5:24 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate court has offered guidance on when time restrictions on voir dire questioning become "arbitrary and unreasonable," as it rejected a claim that a half-hour limit deprived a motor vehicle crash victim of a fair trial. In an opinion issued Monday, a three-judge panel of the Eighth Court of Appeals in El Paso sided against Crystal Yanez, who argued that the time limit left her unable to uncover some biases held by members of the jury. In the underlying dispute, Yanez was suing David Hernandez Jr., who admitted liability for the crash prior to trial, for injuries she suffered....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS