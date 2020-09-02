FCC Picks Up Challenge To Chicago Satellite Restrictions

Law360 (September 2, 2020, 5:37 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission has reopened a challenge to Chicago's ordinance restricting satellite dish antennas that can be viewed from the street, after axing a similar rule in Philadelphia that the agency said defied federal policy. The FCC announced Tuesday that it's resuming the public comment period for a 2012 petition brought by the Satellite Broadcasting and Communications Association, DirecTV and Dish Network, which was paused less than a month after filing to wait for the agency's ruling on similar issues raised by a separate SBCA challenge to Philadelphia's ordinance. The FCC reopened the proceeding after contacting the city and the...

