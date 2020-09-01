9th Circ. Revives Google Advertiser's Click-Fraud Suit

Law360 (September 1, 2020, 10:42 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Tuesday revived a proposed class action that accuses Google LLC of falsely advertising the number of fraudulent clicks its ads receive, finding that the district judge dismissed the case prematurely based on an incorrect pleading standard that was "too stringent." In a six-page order, a unanimous three-judge panel held that plaintiff Gurminder Singh has adequately pled that he's been economically harmed by allegedly bogus ad clicks to establish standing under California's False Advertising Law and Unfair Competition Law. Therefore, the trial judge erred in tossing the case on a motion to dismiss, the panel said. "Singh's allegations...

