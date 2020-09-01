Apple Can't Get $454M Payment Back After VirnetX IP Axed

Law360 (September 1, 2020, 9:42 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge said Tuesday that Apple unreasonably delayed its request to recoup some of the $454 million it paid VirnetX for infringing patents that have since been invalidated. U.S. District Judge Robert W. Schroeder III said it was unacceptable for Apple Inc. to wait five months after a Federal Circuit ruling to request relief from the judgment, when the tech giant "immediately" knew the arguments it was going to present. Apple was otherwise unable to justify the delay, he said. VirnetX said in March that Apple paid the $454 million it owed, capping one part of the multivenue, decadelong litigation in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS