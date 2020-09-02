AT&T Call Center Worker Demands New Trial In Overtime Suit

Law360 (September 2, 2020, 6:49 PM EDT) -- An AT&T call center worker who failed to win over a Texas federal jury in her overtime case has called for a new trial, arguing the telecom giant's attorney shared inappropriate details with the jury that turned them against her. Tammy Mosley-Lovings, one of hundreds of former AT&T call center employees alleging they regularly worked beyond their scheduled shifts without pay, asked for a new trial Tuesday after the jury returned a verdict for the company late last month, denying her push for roughly $1,900 in unpaid overtime. Mosley-Lovings insisted that she deserves a second chance because a Gibson Dunn &...

