Littler Doesn't Belong In $20M Malpractice Suit, Its Client Says

Law360 (September 2, 2020, 8:47 PM EDT) -- A book and magazine distributor suing Bowditch & Dewey LLP in a nearly $20 million malpractice suit on Wednesday urged a Massachusetts federal court to toss third-party claims against Littler Mendelson PC, arguing the firm wasn't involved in the underlying fracas. Because Littler began to represent Hudson-RPM Distributors LLC after the company had already engaged in behavior that a pension fund alleges should amount to a $19.9 million penalty, the District of Massachusetts should dismiss Bowditch & Dewey's bid to hold Littler at least partially responsible, according to a response brief filed by Hudson on Wednesday. Hudson brought Littler on board...

