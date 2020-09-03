Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Judge Calls For Civility In Tesla Libel And Fraud Case

Law360 (September 3, 2020, 6:20 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has directed all sides in securities fraud and libel litigation involving automaker Tesla and CEO Elon Musk to act more civil and professional with each other, after a short seller and a prominent shareholder disagreed over a series of procedural snafus.

U.S. District Judge James Donato on Wednesday rebuffed short seller Aaron Greenspan's argument that the court should enter a default judgment against Tesla shareholder and customer Omar Qazi and his company Smick Enterprises Inc., holding that any delays by Qazi and his company did not amount to a "dereliction of duty or inexcusable neglect."

Greenspan sought...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!