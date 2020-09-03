Judge Calls For Civility In Tesla Libel And Fraud Case

Law360 (September 3, 2020, 6:20 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has directed all sides in securities fraud and libel litigation involving automaker Tesla and CEO Elon Musk to act more civil and professional with each other, after a short seller and a prominent shareholder disagreed over a series of procedural snafus. U.S. District Judge James Donato on Wednesday rebuffed short seller Aaron Greenspan's argument that the court should enter a default judgment against Tesla shareholder and customer Omar Qazi and his company Smick Enterprises Inc., holding that any delays by Qazi and his company did not amount to a "dereliction of duty or inexcusable neglect." Greenspan sought...

