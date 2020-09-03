Humana's Glumetza Suit Too Little, Too Late, Court Told

Law360 (September 3, 2020, 8:11 PM EDT) -- Drugmakers battling antitrust claims that they agreed to block a generic version of blood sugar drug Glumetza urged a California federal judge Wednesday to gut Humana Inc.'s lawsuit, arguing the insurer's complaint, filed nearly a year after the first class actions, is unclear and many allegations are outside the statute of limitations. Large swaths of Humana's state law antitrust, consumer protection and unjust enrichment claims, under the laws of dozens of jurisdictions, are too old, according to the dismissal bid from Bausch Health Co., its subsidiary Santarus Inc., Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Assertio Therapeutics Inc. And overall, they assailed Humana for...

