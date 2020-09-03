Ex-BigLaw Bankruptcy Atty Charged With Extortion In NY

Law360 (September 3, 2020, 6:57 PM EDT) -- A hedge fund founder and onetime Simpson Thacher bankruptcy lawyer was arrested Thursday in New York on federal charges of illegally pressuring Jefferies Financial Group not to challenge his lowball bid for assets being sold by insolvent retailer Neiman Marcus. Daniel Kamensky, a former Simpson Thacher bankruptcy attorney, was charged with fraud, obstruction and extortion in federal court in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) Daniel Kamensky, 47, of Roslyn, appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge James L. Cott in the afternoon on charges of fraud, obstruction and extortion and was released on a $250,000 bond. He is tentatively scheduled to return to Manhattan federal court...

