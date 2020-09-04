NYC Restaurant Bosses Want Workers' Attorneys Sanctioned

Law360 (September 4, 2020, 8:24 PM EDT) -- Two bosses at a Manhattan Chinese restaurant asked a federal judge to sanction employment law firm Troy Law PLLC and two of its attorneys, accusing them of inappropriately trying to compel their lawyer to hand over their addresses. Chenwen Ho and Na Sun, who operate Shanghai Cuisine and were sued in the wage and hour class action, filed a motion for sanctions Thursday accusing plaintiffs law firm Troy Law and attorneys John Troy and Aaron Schweitzer of purposefully violating the federal rules of civil procedure as well as Local Rule 26.1. They demanded payback for attorney fees and expenses and noted...

