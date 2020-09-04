Quinn Defends $185M Fee Request In 'Pioneering' ACA Suit

Law360 (September 4, 2020, 9:11 PM EDT) -- Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP has defended its proposed $185 million fee award for litigating two class actions against the federal government over so-called risk corridor payments under the Affordable Care Act, saying the award would represent just 5% of the class's recovery and is reasonable for the firm's "pioneering" work. The firm said Thursday that the objection to the award from Kaiser Foundation Health Plan Inc., UnitedHealthcare Insurance Co. and others, which argued that class counsel was entitled to just $8.8 million after a lodestar cross-check, ignored the relevant factors in evaluating a fee request. "The objection stakes out...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS